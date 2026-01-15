Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Strike Suburbs Of Kharkiv

2026-01-15 10:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck the suburbs of Kharkiv. The consequences of the strikes are being clarified. At this time, there is no information about casualties. The threat from the air remains," the post says.

Read also: Russians prevented from breaking through border in Kharkiv region, enemy retreats with losses

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the explosions, which were also heard in Kharkiv, began at 2:38 p.m. By 15:10, a total of six explosions had been heard.

The Air Force reports high-speed targets on Kharkiv.

As reported, Russian troops launched a UAV strik on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv at around 17:10 on January 13.

Photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

