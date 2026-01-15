Uzbekistan Unveils Growth In Exports To Europe
The announcement was made during a videoconference meeting chaired by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dedicated to reviewing the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions abroad.
During the meeting, it was noted that some Uzbek ambassadors have yet to demonstrate tangible results in promoting Uzbek products in European markets.
France was identified as a new export destination for Uzbekistan's chemical industry and as a major potential market for chemical enterprises located in the Fergana, Navoi, Kashkadarya, and Tashkent regions.
Uzbekistan's diplomatic mission in France has been tasked with communicating French requirements and standards for fertilizers to domestic producers, as well as organizing meetings between company executives and product presentations.
Overall, the government set the task of developing a comprehensive program to increase exports of mineral fertilizers to European countries with developed agricultural sectors.
Meanwhile, in 2025, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover exceeded $80 billion, while exports reached $33.5 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment