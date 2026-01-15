Senior Technical Adviser Appointed To Cambridge Atomworks' Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Managing Director of Rolls-Royce Nuclear Group, Tony Roulstone, will be joining Cambridge Atomworks' Advisory Board to offer technical, safety and business strategy advice.

Tony has over 40 years of experience in the nuclear industry. He received his degree in Engineering from the University of Cambridge and, after a period in the British Army, started working at UKAEA on fast reactor systems, then spending 20 years at Rolls-Royce becoming Director of Engineering of RR Submarines in 1987 and Managing Director of the Nuclear Group in 1992. He also led part of Aerospace Engineering in RR and had corporate roles in the wider business.

“Cambridge Atomworks is delighted to welcome Tony to our advisory team. His profound business, nuclear technical and energy expertise will be invaluable” said Eugene Shwageraus, CTO.“Tony's experience and deep knowledge of what works in nuclear project delivery is vital to expedite our nuclear micro-reactor project.”

Tony also established and taught on the Nuclear Energy Masters programme in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. His research interests are the economics and safety of nuclear power with a focus on Small Modular Reactors. He led several SMR research projects in the UK and is an independent adviser on SMR design.

Tony is involved with projects on the design of energy systems for net-zero in 2050 and on the industrialisation and the economics of fusion. He was a key contributor to the Royal Society's 2023 study of Long Duration Energy Storage. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and a Fellow of the Nuclear Institute.

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks is a startup in the Cambridge innovation ecosystem specialising in nuclear engineering and reactor design services. We served as the design authority for the ODIN microreactor in collaboration with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) until the end of September 2025. Our goal now is the development of compact, efficient, and reliable nuclear energy solutions for emerging energy markets designed and built in the UK. We aim to use our close ties to the University of Cambridge to deliver advanced nuclear technologies that will power the energy transition.

