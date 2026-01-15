US Says It Has Seized Another Oil Tanker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: The United States has seized another tanker in the Caribbean in its campaign to control oil leaving Venezuela, US Southern Command said Thursday.

Marines and sailors apprehended the Tanker Veronica without incident in a pre-dawn raid, the military command responsible for Central, South America and the Caribbean said on social media, with a video showing soldiers rappelling onto a vessel's deck.

"The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," it said. The tanker is the sixth seized in recent weeks.