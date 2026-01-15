Naveen Patnaik Suspends 2 BJD Legislators For Anti-Party Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (IANS) In a major development, the president of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday suspended Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra and Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

“Shri Arvind Mohapatra, MLA and Shri Sanatan Mahakud, MLA are hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in antiparty activities,” a statement issued on Thursday read.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the party supremo with some BJD MLAs, senior party leader and Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera said,“We were informed about the suspension of two MLAs in the meeting. When we enquired, the party president said that their activities were against the interests of the party and the party can't remain silent. The party has to work and I have taken the action.”

He further added that the party has taken appropriate action based on the intelligence inputs received by party supremo Patnaik.

Meanwhile, Mohapatra, son of former minister and veteran leader Bijoy Mohapatra, who represents the Patkura constituency in Kendrapara district, denied any involvement in anti-party activities.

“I just came to know about the news regarding my suspension from social media. I don't have any knowledge as to why I have been suspended from the party. I am not involved in any anti-party activities and engaged in party works in my constituency,” said Mohapatra.

Mohapatra also claimed that he has no relationship with any groups within the party or made any statement that could hurt the party's image. He said he would meet party supremo Patnaik regarding the development and would then speak to the media.

It is worth noting that senior BJD leader Mahakud, who represents the Champua constituency in Keonjhar district, has recently criticised his party, alleging that the district was neglected by the BJD during its 24 years of rule.

Notably, following the death of senior BJD leader Rajendra Dholkia last year, party's strength in the Odisha Assembly came down to 50, and with the suspension of two more MLAs on Thursday, the number has further declined to 48.