Raytech Holding Limited Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| As of
March 31,
| (Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|HKD
|HKD
|US$
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|84,850,995
|121,544,270
|15,620,850
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,144,307
|3,166,952
|407,016
|Merchandise inventories, net
|1,879,435
|5,799,922
|745,405
|Prepayments
|–
|15,194,115
|1,952,745
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|94,874,737
|145,705,259
|18,726,016
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property and equipment, net
|–
|–
|–
|Deferred initial public offering costs
|–
|659,625
|84,775
|Long-term deposits
|16,200
|16,200
|2,082
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|16,200
|675,825
|86,857
|TOTAL ASSETS
|94,890,937
|146,381,084
|18,812,873
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|466,327
|1,072,335
|137,817
|Accounts payable - related parties
|14,984,393
|22,266,672
|2,861,709
|Accruals
|1,786,314
|1,351,231
|173,660
|Contract liabilities
|501,804
|2,773,891
|356,500
|Tax payables
|190,082
|1,304,285
|167,626
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|17,928,920
|28,768,414
|3,697,312
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|17,928,920
|28,768,414
|3,697,312
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|–
|–
|–
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, 1,100,818shares and 2,724,880 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively(1) (2)
|862
|2,137
|273
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,717,487
|73,616,990
|9,461,244
|Retained earnings
|39,243,668
|43,993,543
|5,654,044
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|76,962,017
|117,612,670
|15,115,561
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|94,890,937
|146,381,084
|18,812,873
|(1)
|1,624,062 ordinary shares were issued on July 1, 2025. (2)
|(2)
|Retroactively restated share consolidation that every sixteen (16) issued and unissued ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00000625 each in the capital of the Company are hereby consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with a par value of US$0.0001 each, with the effective date on November 7, 2025.
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
| (Unaudited)
For the Six Months ended
September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|HKD
|HKD
|US$
|REVENUE
|Sales of products
|42,101,829
|37,578,932
|4,829,638
|Sales of tooling
|1,147,077
|–
|–
|43,248,906
|37,578,932
|4,829,638
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Merchandise costs
|(34,100,724
|)
|(27,708,506
|)
|(3,561,093
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(5,229,459
|)
|(5,177,047
|)
|(665,353
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(39,330,183
|)
|(32,885,553
|)
|(4,226,446
|)
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|3,918,723
|4,693,379
|603,192
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest income
|1,431,474
|1,362,022
|175,048
|Other income, net
|–
|116,195
|14,933
|Loss from foreign currency exchange
|(407,242
|)
|(307,518
|)
|(39,522
|)
|Total other income, net
|1,024,232
|1,170,699
|150,459
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|4,942,955
|5,864,078
|753,651
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|(290,920
|)
|(1,114,203
|)
|(143,197
|)
|NET INCOME
|4,652,035
|4,749,875
|610,454
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES
|Basic and diluted(1) (2) (3)
|1,074,058
|1,917,286
|1,917,286
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|4.33
|2.48
|0.32
|(1)
|93,750 ordinary shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 7,068 ordinary shares were issued on July 5, 2024. (3)
|(2)
|1,624,062 ordinary shares were issued on July 1, 2025. (3)
|(3)
|Retroactively restated share consolidation that every sixteen (16) issued and unissued ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00000625 each in the capital of the Company are hereby consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with a par value of US$0.0001 each, with the effective date on November 7, 2025.
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (Unaudited)
For the Six Months ended
September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|HKD
|HKD
|US$
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|4,652,035
|4,749,875
|610,454
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Loss from unrealized foreign currency translation
|406,530
|100,934
|12,972
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable, net
|978,597
|4,984,224
|640,572
|Merchandise inventories, net
|720,618
|(3,924,830
|)
|(504,419
|)
|Prepayments
|–
|(15,211,885
|)
|(1,955,029
|)
|Accounts payable
|372,876
|606,657
|77,967
|Accounts payable - related parties
|(3,694,385
|)
|7,288,868
|936,764
|Accruals
|(97,717
|)
|(435,398
|)
|(55,957
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(1,008,415
|)
|2,274,680
|292,342
|Taxes payables
|290,920
|1,114,203
|143,197
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,621,059
|1,547,328
|198,863
|Cash flows from investing activity
|Repayment of amount due from a director
|145,166
|–
|–
|Net cash provided by investing activity
|145,166
|–
|–
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceed from Initial Public / Follow On Offering of shares
|42,772,241
|35,900,778
|4,613,962
|Deferred initial public offering cost
|–
|(659,625
|)
|(84,775
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|42,772,241
|35,241,153
|4,529,187
|Change in cash
|45,538,466
|36,788,481
|4,728,050
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|(377,030
|)
|(95,206
|)
|(13,638
|)
|Cash at the beginning of the period
|35,885,666
|84,850,995
|10,906,438
|Cash at the end of the period
|81,047,102
|121,544,270
|15,620,850
|Supplementary cash flow information
|Cash paid for income tax
|–
|–
|–
|Cash paid for interest expense
|–
|–
|–
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
