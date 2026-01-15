Shillen Mackall Seldon & Spicer: 45 Years Of Excellence, Record Verdicts & 100+ Years Of Combined Legal Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the attorneys at Shillen Mackall Seldon & Spicer celebrate their 45th year of representing injured victims, the firm is recognizing the exceptional legal team whose experience and winning record have established themselves as a premier personal injury firm in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Florida. With a history of securing high-value verdicts and settlements, the firm continues to set the standard for advocacy, consistently outperforming regional competitors.

Shillen Mackall Seldon & Spicer is proud to recognize the four attorneys at the center of its personal injury practice. Together, Dennis O. Shillen, Esq., D. James Mackall, Esq., Nicholas J. Seldon, Esq., and Jack Spicer, Esq. bring over 100 years of combined legal experience to the firm. Their collaborative approach has helped the firm remain a trusted leader in personal injury law, representing thousands of clients and recovering millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements since 1980.

Recent and historic wins that highlight the firm's dominance include:

$2.5 Million – Electrical Burns.

$2 Million – Workers' Compensation/Automobile Accident.

$1.5 Million – Boating Accident.

$1 Million – Motorcycle Crash.

$1 Million – Bicycle Accident.

$1.77 Million – Trucking Crash.

$850,000 – Medical Malpractice Misdiagnosis Resulting in Death.

$825,000 – Cardiac event set off by uniquely stressful work conditions.

$775,000 – Aggressive dog bite involving a child.

$500,000 – Fall through hatch of sailboat.

$479,316 – Deck collapse injuring father and son.

The firm's success is driven by the unique strengths of its attorneys, whose names and credentials stand as a testament to their expertise. Dennis O. Shillen, Esq. (45 Years Experience) is a founding member and respected trial lawyer with a history of massive recoveries, including $1.5 million for a boating accident and $1.3 million for a construction accident. A Master Mariner with a USCG Captain's License, Mr. Shillen brings unique insight to maritime and transport negligence cases. He is licensed to practice law in Florida and Vermont as well as Federal Courts including the United States Supreme Court.

The team includes D. James Mackall, Esq. (40 Years Experience), a strategist skilled in complex liability. Mr. Mackall is admitted to practice in Vermont, Ohio, and Texas. He is recognized for maximizing outcomes in difficult cases, including an $800,000 settlement for a crush injury at a granite quarry.

Representing the firm's future growth is Nicholas J. Seldon, Esq. (12 Years Experience), a compassionate advocate and Board Member of the Vermont Association for Justice. Mr. Seldon focuses on serious injury and wrongful death. His recent victories include a $300,000 settlement for a motorcycle crash and a $300,000 jury verdict for a slip and fall in a gym.

Rounding out the team is Jack Spicer, Esq. (8 Years Experience), a modern litigator and Master of Environmental Law and Policy graduate. Mr. Spicer combines innovative legal techniques with exceptional client service. He recently secured $300,000 for a worker suffering heat stroke and $280,598 for a school social worker injured on the job.

“Our attorneys don't just represent clients; they support them through a life-changing event,” said a firm representative.“People turn to us after serious injuries, when everything feels uncertain. The experience of our team, paired with our dedication to the Vermont, New Hampshire, and Florida communities, allows us to deliver answers, trusted guidance, and results when they matter most.”

From its Woodstock office, the firm serves clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and Florida. Understanding the complex nuances of the courts and communities has helped the firm deliver impactful outcomes while maintaining a strong reputation for integrity. The firm limits its practice to representing only victims and helping to prevent similar issues of negligence from occurring to others.

If you or a loved one has been injured due to negligence in Vermont, the firm encourages you to reach out. Injury victims and their families can contact Shillen Mackall Seldon & Spicer at (802) 457-4848 or (802) 300-3112, or request a free consultation at promotingjustice/contact-us.

About Shillen Mackall Seldon & Spicer

For more than 45 years, the lawyers at Shillen Mackall Seldon & Spicer have represented injured individuals in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Florida. With over 100 years of combined legal experience, the firm focuses exclusively on personal injury law, including auto, motorcycle, and boating accidents, product and premises liability, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. The firm has recovered millions of dollars for clients and is recognized for its integrity, client-centered advocacy, and commitment to public safety. Free consultations are available, and the firm operates on a contingency-fee basis.