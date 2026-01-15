Seasonal Jobs Coming To Quincy As College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Expands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dozens of seasonal jobs will be coming to Quincy this spring and summer as College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving expands service across the South Shore and South Boston area, bringing new employment opportunities to adults seeking hands-on experience and professional development.

The locally-owned franchise is led by Dan Tereshko, a 10-year U.S. Navy veteran and former Lieutenant Commander who says his mission goes beyond moving and hauling. It's about developing leaders.

“One of our core values at College HUNKS is building leaders,” said Tereshko.“That's exactly what I did in the Navy. Take young people, give them structure, accountability, and high standards, and help turn them into professionals. We bring that same mindset to our crews every day.”

Tereshko, a former Special Operations Officer in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), opened his College HUNKS franchise in 2014 after transitioning out of the military. Since then, the business has grown into the fifth-largest College HUNKS territory in the country.

He says many of the young adults he hires are looking for more than a paycheck.

“A lot of young people today haven't been taught the basics of professionalism, everything from showing up on time to personal responsibility,” Tereshko said.“We focus on executive function skills: work ethic, communication, hygiene, and accountability. These are life skills that carry far beyond this job.”

Several former employees have gone on to enlist in the military after working under Tereshko's leadership.

“I'm incredibly proud of that,” he said.“My goal is to give people a jumpstart, whether that means preparing them for college, the military, or a long-term career. Having the opportunity to pay it forward and lead a team again is something I don't take lightly.”

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, was founded by two college friends with a beat-up van and has grown into nearly 200 locally-owned franchises nationwide.

Giving back is built into the company's business model. For every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, resulting in more than five million meals donated to date. Additionally, up to 70% of items hauled are recycled or donated to nonprofit partners such as Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill.

Seasonal hiring is now underway for movers and junk removal team members in the Quincy and South Shore area. For more information, visit

