Celebrating 30 Years Of Strengthening Ottawa's Foundations!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 15, 2026 12:41 am - Since 1996, Action Restoration has provided the Greater Ottawa Area with expert foundation repair, waterproofing, and heritage masonry. With 30 years of experience, they specialize in stabilizing structures and protecting homes from water damage.

Action Restoration – Your Trusted Experts Since 1996

For 30 incredible years, Action Restoration has been Ottawa's go-to specialist in keeping homes safe, dry, and structurally sound. Founded in 1996, they have dedicated themselves to expert foundation repair - fixing cracks, settling, bowing walls, and structural movement to prevent costly damage and restore stability.

They excel in foundation waterproofing, stopping water seepage and leaks to keep basements and crawl spaces dry year-round. Their team also handles concrete repair and restoration, including full garage floor replacement (and basement floors too!) to eliminate cracks, uneven surfaces, and safety hazards while delivering durable, long-lasting results.

Beyond that, they provide underpinning to deepen and stabilize foundations, structural repair for walls, beams, and supports, drainage improvements to redirect water away from the home, and specialized heritage masonry restoration - preserving and repairing historic brick, stone, and mortar with authentic craftsmanship for Ottawa's older properties.



Proudly Ottawa-based. Over 30 Years of Proven Excellence.

From underpinning historic homes in Centretown and waterproofing basements in Kanata to replacing garage floors in Orleans and reinforcing structures across the Greater Ottawa Area, they have protected thousands of properties against water damage, soil shifts, and time itself.



Thank you, Ottawa!

To their loyal customers, valued partners, and the diverse communities they have had the privilege to serve across the Greater Ottawa Area: your unwavering trust has been the bedrock of their success. Over the past 30 years, these relationships have formed their strongest foundation, allowing them to grow alongside the neighborhoods they protect. As they reach this milestone, they remain committed to excellence, integrity, and craftsmanship, continuing their mission of restoring strength and ensuring peace of mind-one home at a time.

Ready to protect or repair your property?

Contact Action Restoration today for a free quote:

+1 (613) 294-9239

