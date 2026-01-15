Best Cheap Theresa Caputo Concert Tickets 2026 Apply CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets Now

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Witness the emotional power of Theresa Caputo live in 2026! These touching stage photos capture the Long Island Medium delivering heartfelt readings, healing messages, and warm connections with audiences. Experience hope and comfort firsthand-grab the best cheap tickets at CapitalCityTickets with promo code CITY10 for instant savings!? #TheresaCaputo2026"Experience healing and hope with Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, on her Live: The Experience tour in 2026! Catch her powerful audience readings, heartfelt messages from loved ones, and uplifting humor starting Jan 16 at Harrah's Resort SoCal (Valley Center, CA), with stops in Rancho Mirage, Maricopa AZ, Atlantic City NJ, Durham NC, Atlanta GA, and more through June 18!

The beloved Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, continues her heartfelt Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience tour into 2026, delivering powerful audience readings, healing messages from loved ones who have passed, candid humor, and emotional connections that leave audiences inspired and comforted. Known from her hit TLC series, Theresa brings her gift to intimate theaters and casinos nationwide, blending personal stories with spontaneous spirit communications-perfect for those seeking closure, hope, or a touching night out.

With shows running through mid-2026, fans can catch her in stunning venues across the U.S., from West Coast casinos to Midwest theaters. These events sell quickly due to high demand for her authentic, uplifting experiences!

Key Theresa Caputo Live 2026 Tour Dates & Cities

(Dates and venues subject to change-check official sources for updates; many shows include VIP photo add-ons!):

Jan 16, 2026 – Valley Center/Funner, CA – Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

Jan 17, 2026 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Casino

Jan 23, 2026 – Auburn, WA – Venue TBA (or similar Northwest stop)

Jan 25, 2026 – Ridgefield, WA – Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

Jan 30, 2026 – Maricopa, AZ – Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Events Center

Feb 4, 2026 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

Feb 21, 2026 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Apr 15, 2026 – Durham, NC – DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

Apr 21, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Apr 30, 2026 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Additional dates continue through June 18, 2026 (including rescheduled shows like South Bend, IN on Jun 17), with more in the Midwest, East Coast, and beyond-full schedule on theresacaputo.

Get the Best Cheap Tickets with CITY10 Promo

Ticket prices for Theresa Caputo's emotional live events can rise quickly for popular dates and venues, but CapitalCityTickets offers the cheapest reliable options with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Unlock even bigger savings using the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout (typically 10% off your order-ideal for treating friends or family to this life-affirming experience!).

How to Score Cheap Theresa Caputo 2026 Tickets Today

Visit CapitalCityTickets.

Search for "Theresa Caputo" and choose your preferred 2026 date and city.

Select seats-from budget sections to closer views for those powerful moments.

Enter CITY10 in the promo code field during checkout.

Secure your tickets instantly-digital delivery often available!

These intimate, healing shows are in high demand-don't wait to witness Theresa's gift live. Apply CITY10 now at CapitalCityTickets for the best cheap tickets and prepare for an unforgettable evening of connection and comfort! ✨ #TheresaCaputo2026 #LongIslandMediumLive #CITY10