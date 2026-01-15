Russians Prevented From Breaking Through Border In Kharkiv Region, Enemy Retreats With Losses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Border Service, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, in recent days, groups of Russian infantry, supported by artillery and drones, have been trying to capture the forward positions of“Hart” and advance deeper into Ukraine.

Presumably, the invaders are looking for directions where they can expand the areas of active combat operations.

Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement and accumulation of enemy forces for attacks in a timely manner. Russian infantry was comprehensively struck with all available means of destruction.

“The occupiers' attempt to break through the state border was blocked, the enemy was unsuccessful and retreated,” the State Border Service reported.

According to the agency, during the defensive battle, border guards killed 21 Russian invaders and wounded 11 more.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 Russian attacks in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.