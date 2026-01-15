Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces January Monthly Report To Shareholders

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
January 15, 2026 8:25 AM EST | Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the January Monthly Report to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

Monthly Report - January 2026

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435
Email: ...
Website: 		Mitchell Harris
Vice President, Finance & CFO
403-444-1465



