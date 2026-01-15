403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Dismantles Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Network In Joint Operation With Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday the execution of a cross-border security operation that led to the arrest of an international drug trafficking network operating in Iraq and Syria, and the seizure of large quantities of narcotic pills.
In a statement, the Ministry said that the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs carried out a qualitative transnational operation in coordination and cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Administration of the Syrian Arab Republic, targeting an organized criminal network specializing in the manufacture, smuggling, and distribution of drugs.
The operation resulted in the arrest of one suspect inside Iraqi territory and two others inside Syria, in addition to the seizure of approximately 2.5 million Captagon pills, the statement said, noting that the operation contributed to dismantling one of the main trafficking routes used by the network.
The Ministry did not disclose the identities of the three suspects nor the exact locations of their arrest in Iraq and Syria. (end)
ahh
In a statement, the Ministry said that the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs carried out a qualitative transnational operation in coordination and cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Administration of the Syrian Arab Republic, targeting an organized criminal network specializing in the manufacture, smuggling, and distribution of drugs.
The operation resulted in the arrest of one suspect inside Iraqi territory and two others inside Syria, in addition to the seizure of approximately 2.5 million Captagon pills, the statement said, noting that the operation contributed to dismantling one of the main trafficking routes used by the network.
The Ministry did not disclose the identities of the three suspects nor the exact locations of their arrest in Iraq and Syria. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment