Spain Warns Against Unilateral Action On Iran, Urges Avoiding Chaos
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday that any unilateral action by the US would not bring stability to Iran, calling for efforts to avoid chaos in the country.
Speaking during a session of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Albares stressed that "any external intervention will not achieve stability in Iran, which is what the country needs at this moment."
He said Spanish authorities are closely monitoring the "very complex situation" in Iran on a moment-by-moment basis, renewing his call on the Iranian government to respect freedom of assembly and expression and to restore communication with the international community.
Albares ruled out the evacuation of Spanish nationals currently in Iran, noting that commercial options for departure remain available.
On Wednesday, Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Spanish citizens in Iran to leave the country by all available means, while also warning against travel to Iran. (end)
