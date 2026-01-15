403
Min. Al-Huwaila Stresses Importance Of Localizing Charitable Work In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila stressed the importance of localizing charitable work within Kuwait, in line with the directives of the political leadership.
This came in remarks to KUNA by Dr. Al-Huwaila while attending and sponsoring the signing of two agreements between the Ministry of Social Affairs, represented by Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi, and both the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) and Namaa Charity of the Social Reform Society.
She explained that the first agreement aims to rehabilitate and maintain social care homes to ensure their operational readiness, while the second agreement with Namaa Charity focuses on developing and modernizing the physiotherapy department at Farah Specialized Center.
Dr. Al-Huwaila said the agreements fall within the Ministry's vision to enhance the sustainability of charitable work under its comprehensive strategic plan.
She called on charitable organizations to direct their efforts toward development initiatives that serve the nation and citizens, and support social and economic stability.
For his part, Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi affirmed the Ministry's keenness to localize charitable work and strengthen its pathways to achieve sustainable societal impact.
He noted that the beginning of the year represents an ideal launch for a new phase of organized charitable work based on a clear vision.
Dr. Al-Ajmi said the Ministry will place increased focus in the coming period on localizing charitable work as a national priority.
Meanwhile, Engineer Jamal Al-Nouri, Chairman of the Board of the International Islamic Charity Organization, expressed pride in signing the agreement, describing it as a practical model of responsible partnerships that place people at the heart of priorities.
Al-Nouri said the partnership stems from a shared vision between the Ministry, IICO, and Namaa Charity to develop services, enhance social program efficiency, and achieve tangible humanitarian impact that benefits society.
In turn, Saad Al-Otaibi, CEO of Namaa Charity, said the organization continues to fulfill its societal role by localizing charitable work, building effective partnerships with government and civil institutions, and implementing high-quality programs that support the most vulnerable groups.
He stressed that the two agreements aim to develop work mechanisms, enhance service quality, and ensure a dignified environment for beneficiaries, affirming that this cooperation embodies a national approach focused on investing in people and achieving social stability. (end)
