2026 Identity & Payments Summit Introduces New On-Site Trainings And Exclusive Deepfake Event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced the launch of three professional development opportunities debuting at the 2026 Identity & Payments Summit at the Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas. Designed to complement the Summit's focus on innovation and cross-industry education, the new offerings include two half-day, on-site trainings and a concentrated, interdisciplinary Deepfake Summit.

Tickets for the on-site trainings and the Deepfake Summit are sold for an additional fee and are not included in the price of standard Identity & Payments Summit admission. Attendees are not required to attend the Identity & Payments Summit to participate. Click here to register.

The Deepfake Summit

The Deepfake Summit, hosted by The Prism Project, will take place on March 2, 2026, beginning at 1 p.m. It is an executive forum focused on one of the most disruptive forces reshaping digital trust: AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic identities. Grounded in The Prism Project's Resilient Trust Framework, the Deepfake Summit will bring together decision-makers across financial services, fintech, payments, government, and digital identity. Attendees will take part in valuable discussions to align on the evolving, AI-accelerated threat landscape and explore actionable countermeasures.

Insights will include:



How deepfakes and synthetic identities are changing onboarding, authentication, and account takeover risk

Why“resilient trust” matters across the identity lifecycle in payments and digital finance

How ecosystem collaboration improves detection and prevention outcomes Practical next steps for controls, governance, investment priorities, and operations

Space is limited to the first 100 registrants. Pricing and additional details can be found at: #deepfake

On-Site Training: Introduction to the Mobile Driver's License (mDL) Ecosystem

On March 3, 2026, at 1 p.m., Fime will host a half-day training that provides an accessible, structured introduction to mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) and mobile documents (mdoc). Attendees will learn about global implementation status and the standards and regulatory dynamics shaping adoption. The session is designed for professionals seeking a foundational understanding of mDL/mdoc concepts.

The course will explore:



Digital identity basics and how mDL improves upon physical identity credentials

mDL/mdoc use cases in the wild (on-site and remote)

Standardization and regulatory landscape, including ISO work and regional considerations mDL/mdoc transaction flows and ecosystem roles (with a concluding knowledge check)

Slots are limited to 45 participants to encourage cross-student discussions and hands-on instruction. For pricing details, visit: #mdl

On-Site Training: Payments, EMV, and Mobile Fundamentals

Secure Payments Academy will lead a half-day course on March 4, 2026, starting at 8 a.m. It is built for newcomers and cross-functional professionals who want a clear understanding of today's payments landscape, offering a high-level introduction to card payment fundamentals, EMV technology, contactless, and mobile payments. Participants will receive a course workbook and a certificate of completion.

Learning outcomes include, but are not limited to:



Core payment systems and stakeholders, credentials, and transaction fundamentals

Payment fraud trends and security techniques

EMV concepts, transaction flows, and device testing/certification basics

How EMV standards underpin contactless and mobile payments NFC-based transaction standards and mobile payments building blocks



To ensure hands-on instruction, this on-site training is limited to 45 participants. For pricing and a comprehensive view of the course content, visit: #payments

Tickets for the on-site trainings and the deepfake add-on do not guarantee attendance at the Identity & Payments Summit. Those interested in attending the full conference must register for the Summit separately. Industry professionals, including issuers, merchants, processors, integrators, and consultants, are encouraged to attend the Summit. For updates, follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and join the conversation using #IdentityPaymentsSummit.

