Chomps Partners With Ikon Pass To Meet Consumers On The Mountain As Official Protein Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This partnership includes an exclusive, year-long retail presence, on-mountain marketing, on-site sampling events, and a limited-edition merchandise collection









CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, the leading brand of high-quality meat snacks, today announced a year-long partnership with Ikon Pass, the premier ski and snowboard season pass, uniting adventure with nutritious snacking. Chomps takes center stage in the mountain experience, reaching consumers in a first-to-market, exclusive partnership that highlights both fun and fuel.

In a shared effort to help consumers Pack the Good Times, the collaboration meets consumers where they are, in the moments they need nutritious snacks most. With convenient, portable options that deliver a good source of protein and 0g sugar to fuel without the crash, Chomps removes barriers to healthy food choices; no additional planning, no second-guessing, just the right choice made easy. Launching at the beginning of the New Year to align with the surge of health and wellness resolutions, this partnership expands Chomps' presence beyond conventional retail, delivering essential, quick sustenance. By being available in the right places at the right times, Chomps is positioned in front of new audiences while making it easier than ever for them to stay energized throughout their day.

With this partnership, Chomps becomes the exclusive meat stick vendor for 2026 across seven U.S. mountain destinations, placing them directly in front of millions of annual visitors through

dedicated retail presence and year-round on-mountain signage, including the following premier destinations:

● Steamboat - Steamboat Springs, Colorado

● Winter Park Resort - Winter Park, Colorado

● Mammoth Mountain- Mammoth Lakes, California

● Big Bear Mountain Resort - Big Bear Lake, California

● Snow Valley- Big Bear Lake, California

● Stratton - Windham County, Vermont

● Palisades Tahoe - Olympic Valley, California

To amplify this partnership, Chomps is taking the mountain mindset beyond the slopes with its first-ever lifestyle collection: a limited-edition winter drop featuring a custom scarf, a cozy beanie, and a Chomps variety pack for $49.95. Available in limited quantities, this exclusive release gives fans a tangible way to celebrate the collaboration and embrace the spirit of adventure in style.

" Today's="" consumers="" don't="" want="" to="" think="" harder="" about="" eating="" well,="" they="" want="" it="" to="" be="" easier,="" especially="" in="" moments="" when="" they're="" active="" and="" on-the-go,"="" said="" Stacey="" Hartnett,="" SVP="" of="" Marketing="" at="" Chomps.="" "By="" showing="" up="" on="" the="" mountain,="" we're="" removing="" a="" real="" barrier="" by="" making="" high-quality,="" protein-forward="" fuel="" instantly="" accessible,="" so="" people="" can="" spend="" less="" time="" worrying="" about="" what="" to="" eat="" and="" more="" time="" enjoying="" every="" moment="" of="" their="" />

Beginning in February, Chomps will host two-day sampling activations at four premier destinations: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Mammoth Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort. This initiative marks a shift towards real life engagement, creating memorable, in-the-moment connections on the mountain when convenience and quality matter most.

Chomps is also launching a sweepstakes offering one winner $2000 to spend at Steamboat, plus lift tickets and Chomps product to fuel their adventure. For full details regarding the sweepstakes, including eligibility requirements, how to enter, and prize conditions, please see the official rules.

“Our community represents a wide variety of outdoor enthusiasts: from the serious athletes to the family vacationers. Chomps understands that performing your best, whether you're on the slopes, the trails, or just keeping up with the kids, requires quality fuel,” said Ryan Blanchard, VP Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company.“This partnership ensures that when you're grabbing a quick bite between activities, you have access to real, sustained energy that keeps you going all day.”

Customers can start packing the good times today at

, with resort activations rolling out across seven select locations now.

About Chomps

Chomps is America's fastest-growing meat snack brand*, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10+ grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated, and B Corporation-certified business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at .

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 60 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at