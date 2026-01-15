Strongsville Welcomes New Aqua-Tots Swim School, Designed With Families In Mind

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The eighth Ohio Aqua-Tots brings a warm, welcoming space where children can learn life-saving skills at every stage in the Cleveland metro area

Strongsville, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Strongsville. The new school will provide families with high-quality, year-round swim lessons designed to help children become safe and confident in and around the water.



For 35 years, Aqua-Tots has been trusted by parents around the world for its comprehensive, child-centered curriculum. With a focus on safety, consistency and encouragement, the program helps children of all abilities learn and grow at their own pace. A wide variety of class times for every skill level are available throughout the week, giving families convenient options that fit their schedule.



Children ages four months to 12 years can enroll in 30-minute lessons, with small class sizes of just four students per instructor. This proven structure ensures individualized guidance and creates an environment where every child can learn comfortably and confidently.



Franchise Owners Catharine Boyle and Mike and Jill Kallmeyer are proud to bring Aqua-Tots' longstanding commitment to safety and community to Strongsville. Boyle, who began her career as a swim instructor, lifeguard and longtime Aqua-Tots team member, has seen the impact of swim lessons from every angle.



“Being part of Aqua-Tots for so many years, I've watched children discover confidence that carries far beyond the pool,” said Boyle.“To now open a school of my own and serve families here in Strongsville is incredibly meaningful. We want parents to feel at ease the moment they walk in and know their children are supported, encouraged and truly cared for.”



For co-owner Mike Kallmeyer, the opening represents an opportunity to invest in the well-being of the community's youngest swimmers.



“We're grateful to join the Strongsville community and welcome families into a space built with their children's safety and growth in mind,” Kallmeyer said.“Our goal is simple: to help kids feel confident in the water and give parents peace of mind. We're excited to get started.”



The Strongsville facility features a 60-foot pool with 14 swim zones, 13 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area where parents can comfortably watch their child's lesson. Families can also take advantage of a fully stocked vanity area to get ready before and after class.

The 7,000-square-foot school is located at 17792 Pearl Road, Strongsville, at the corner of Drake Road and Pearl Road. The location is easily accessible from U.S. Route 42 and State Route 71, serving families in Strongsville and the surrounding communities.

Families are invited to stop by the school during business hours for tours, questions and program information. Enrollment is now open and can be completed in person, online or by phone.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots/strongsville/, email ..., or call (440)-334-5447. For updates and more details, follow Aqua-Tots Strongsville on Facebook and Instagram.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Kyndall Echols Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226...