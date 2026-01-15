Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Named Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the full ranking, visit Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 15th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's ChocolatierTM, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RMCF."