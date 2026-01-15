Cleanfarms Adds Manitoba Producer, Agricultural Leader & Educator To Its Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, the national organization that develops and operates environmental stewardship programs for agricultural plastics and packaging, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Lepischak to its Board of Directors. Mr. Lepischak, a grain/oilseeds and beef producer, educator and Director with the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC), who joined the board in late 2025, brings a strong producer perspective and valuable governance experience from Western Canada to the Cleanfarms board.

Mr. Lepischak is a seasoned producer from Neepawa, Manitoba, who has dedicated significant time to producer advocacy and organizational governance, serving also on the boards of the Prairie Oat Growers Association (POGA) and the Manitoba Oat Growers Association (MOGA), experience which he now brings to GGC. His deep understanding of the policy and operational issues facing cereal and oilseed farmers across Canada will be instrumental as Cleanfarms continues to expand its recycling and management programs nationwide.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob Lepischak to the Cleanfarms Board of Directors,” said Boyd Bergstrom, Cleanfarms Board Chair.“Bob's wide-ranging expertise as a producer with experience in grain-sector policy will strengthen our work, helping us deliver accessible, producer-driven stewardship solutions for the challenges ahead.”

“Plastics are valuable in the business of farming – there's no getting around it. And at the end of the day – when we're finished with them, we don't want them to go to landfills or wind up in the environment,” commented Bob Lepischak.“I'm proud to add my voice to the Cleanfarms Board on behalf of growers so we can find solutions for them – not just for today – but for years to come.”

Cleanfarms is committed to ensuring that its governance reflects the diverse needs of Canadian agriculture, from grain and oilseed production to horticulture and livestock. The organization works with its members, partners, and provincial regulators to manage agricultural waste and promote circular economy solutions across the country.

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

