Newcleo Achieves Important Milestone With Nuclear Safety Program Submission To French Nuclear Regulator

new cleo remains on track for 2027 submission of reactor construction application, which will be strengthened by the ASNR's recommendations.



PARIS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo (the“Company”), a European developer of innovative nuclear technologies, submitted on December 19, 2025 nuclear safety program details for its lead-cooled fast neutron nuclear reactor project to the French Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority (Autorité de sûreté nucléaire et de radioprotection, ASNR).









Aerial view newcleo's LFR-AS-30 plant design.

Before applying for authorization to build a nuclear facility in France, a project developer may submit all or part of the design of its nuclear installation to the ASNR, together with the safety approach, safety functions, structures, systems, components, or any other elements relevant to the proposed facility's nuclear safety program. The ASNR's independent review will enable newcleo to identify safety improvements and to strengthen its application for authorization to construct the facility.

Stefano Buono, co-founder and CEO of new cleo, stated:

“This major milestone is the result of years of engineering and R&D work, reinforced by a technical dialogue with the ASNR. As we prepare to apply for authorization to build a nuclear power installation in 2027, we are also establishing a framework that will serve as a foundation for our interactions with other foreign nuclear safety authorities and to expand into additional markets. We support our technical validation efforts through a world-class R&D program located at the ENEA Brasimone Research Center in Italy, where we operate and are building 16 R&D facilities that generate data to validate our parameters and support our forthcoming qualification files.”

The recent submission of the reactor nuclear safety program details follows the December 2024 submission of the nuclear safety program details for newcleo's advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing facility. The ASNR's review of both nuclear safety program files will allow newcleo to consolidate the applications for authorization to build these two nuclear installations, which are expected to be submitted to the relevant French Ministry before the end of 2027.

The applications for authorization will also contain information on progress related to nuclear safeguards with EURATOM. They will further be subject to review by the French national security authorities regarding requirements to ensure adequate protection of the installations against potential malicious acts.

In parallel, to further analyze the operational characteristics of its future reactors, newcleo is currently building PRECURSOR, a non-nuclear reactor mock-up rated at 10 MW thermal with power conversion of approximately 3 MW electric. PRECURSOR is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 at ENEA's Brasimone Research Center in Italy.

newcleo's long-term strategy is to develop and deploy advanced reactor technologies and facilities for multi-recycling of spent nuclear fuel, including certain highly radioactive wastes, with the associated reduction of spent nuclear fuel wastes being a significant benefit for future generations.

Finally, these nuclear installation projects will be subject to a mandatory public debate in France, as decided by the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) in June 2025. This debate, to be held in 2026, is intended to involve the public in the process, gather stakeholder inputs, and contribute to decision-making on these two major nuclear projects, in line with the regulatory processes leading to the authorizations.



About new cleo



Since launching in 2021, newcleo has quickly established itself as an innovator in the field of nuclear energy. newcleo is working to design, build, and operate Gen-IV Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) that are cooled by liquid lead and fueled by reprocessed nuclear waste.

Through an innovative combination of existing and proven technologies, and by reviving a nuclear industry model based on the manufacture and multi-recycling of mixed-oxide fuel, newcleo aims to close the nuclear fuel cycle while safely producing clean, affordable, and practically inexhaustible energy required for low carbon economies.

With €70 million in revenue in 2024, €570 million of private funding and over 100 partnerships and collaborations across the nuclear industry, the growth of the newcleo group is supported through the targeted acquisition of key companies with strong capabilities in nuclear engineering, manufacturing, and waste management.

Through its workforce of over 900 highly qualified employees across France, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia and the UK, newcleo is not only developing and delivering the skills and services required for the group's own ambitious project timelines but also supporting the development of Small Modular Reactor supply chains in Europe and beyond.

Visit newcleo at

For media enquiries



Newcleo press office

...

European media enquiries

...

US media enquiries

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at