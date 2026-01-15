Ethos Partners With NFL Legend Boomer Esiason To Raise Awareness About The Importance Of Life Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New testimonial-style campaign highlights Boomer Esiason's personal story and Ethos' simple, digital life insurance experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced a new partnership with NFL legend and longtime broadcaster Boomer Esiason. Through a testimonial-style television and media campaign, Esiason will share his deeply personal story to help raise awareness about the importance of life insurance-and how Ethos makes getting coverage simple, fast, and affordable.

For Boomer Esiason, the importance of life insurance is not theoretical-it's personal. When Esiason was just seven years old, his mother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37. She did not have life insurance, and the sudden loss unfortunately had a financial and emotional impact on his family. That experience became a defining moment in Esiason's life, shaping his long-standing belief in responsibility, preparedness, and protecting loved ones from the unexpected.

“Losing my mom at such a young age changed my life forever,” said Boomer Esiason.“My family wasn't prepared for what came next, and I've seen firsthand how challenging that can be. Life insurance is about protecting the people you love when they need it most. Ethos makes that process simple, and that's why this partnership felt so important to me.”

Through his partnership with Ethos, Esiason is lending his voice to a national campaign focused on education and action. In the television spots, Boomer Esiason speaks directly to consumers about why life insurance matters and how Ethos removes traditional barriers-long applications, confusing paperwork, and lengthy wait times-by offering a modern, digital experience that allows many people to get covered in minutes, not months.

“Boomer's story is powerful, authentic, and deeply aligned with our mission,” said Prassath Leelakrishnan, Chief Growth Officer at Ethos.“At Ethos, we believe every family deserves access to life insurance that's straightforward and accessible. Partnering with Boomer Esiason allows us to connect with people in a meaningful way and help them take an important step toward protecting their families.”

Ethos is committed to using technology to make essential protection simple and accessible for millions of families, while empowering insurance carriers to modernize distribution through Ethos's digital-first platform. By partnering with a trusted advocate like Boomer Esiason, Ethos aims to reach more families and spark conversations about financial protection, peace of mind, and long-term security.

The Ethos and Boomer Esiason campaign will air nationally across television and digital platforms, reinforcing a shared commitment to helping families prepare for life's uncertainties.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.

About Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason is a former NFL Most Valuable Player, Super Bowl quarterback, and longtime sports broadcaster. Over a 14-season NFL career, he earned league MVP honors in 1988 and became one of the most respected leaders of his generation. Following his playing career, Esiason transitioned into broadcasting and is now a prominent national NFL analyst and co-host of WFAN's top-rated morning show, Boomer & Gio. Beyond sports, Esiason is a passionate advocate for family protection and preparedness, driven by personal experiences that have shaped his long-standing commitment to helping families plan for the unexpected.

