Souljourn Yoga Foundation Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary And Expands Global Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Souljourn Yoga Foundation, a U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of empowering young women through yoga, mindfulness, and education. Since its founding in 2016 by Jordan Ashley, PhD, the organization has created transformational retreats and immersive teacher training programs that raise awareness and funds for girls' education worldwide.

Souljourn Yoga draws inspiration from seva (selfless service), sojourn (being present in a place and time), and yoga as a practice of union, balance, and connection.“Supporting girls' education worldwide is more important than ever,” said Ashley.“Over the past decade we've made incredible progress, but there is still so much work to do. Yoga has given us a unique way to connect, empower, and raise awareness for this cause, and we're committed to continuing this work for years to come.”

Over the last ten years, Souljourn Yoga has hosted 19 retreats across nine countries and four continents-including Cambodia, China, Morocco, Nicaragua, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the U.S.-raising tens of thousands of dollars for young women's education. Through the On the Ground Yoga Teacher Training program, local young women become yoga teachers while developing leadership and life skills to bring back to their communities. The Foundation's programs focus on“body-conscious empowerment,” helping participants navigate academic pressures and societal expectations while building resilience, self-awareness, and agency.

Funding supports scholarships, vocational training, school supplies, housing, meals, hygiene products, after-school programming, and yoga resources-giving young women the tools to thrive academically, physically, and emotionally.

In July 2026, Souljourn Yoga will launch its first U.S.-based summer camp and immersion program serving teenage girls from Watts and Compton. The initiative builds on a decade of international experience and emphasizes accessibility, cultural adaptability, and empowerment through yoga and mindfulness.

Celebrating 10 years of service in 2026, Souljourn Yoga Foundation continues to empower participants and communities worldwide, connecting people across cultures through yoga, mindfulness, and ethical travel.

