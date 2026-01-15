Hemant Soren Arrives In Zurich To Attend WEF, Pitch Jharkhand As 'Infinite Opportunity State'

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Jan 15 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, where he will showcase investment opportunities in the state on a global platform.

The Chief Minister was received at Zurich Airport by India's Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar. He is accompanied by an official state delegation, which will travel from Zurich to Davos a day later.

Sharing the update on social media, CM Soren said he was enthusiastic about representing Jharkhand and India at the global forum.

He described the WEF as a vital platform for discussions on inclusive development while maintaining a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

An official delegation led by the Chief Minister is attending the WEF Annual Meeting, marking Jharkhand's first organised and structured participation at a major global economic platform.

The state government said its objective is to project Jharkhand as an 'Infinite Opportunity State' and attract long-term global investment.

During his stay in Davos, CM Soren will hold meetings with global industry leaders, multinational corporations, and potential investors. Discussions will focus on investment opportunities in key sectors including mineral-based industries, industrial infrastructure, energy transition, sustainable development, tourism, and social inclusion.

Several potential investment proposals are also expected to be discussed during bilateral meetings and thematic sessions.

Following the WEF, the Jharkhand delegation will visit London and Oxford in the United Kingdom. The itinerary includes programmes on investment promotion, policy collaboration, engagement with educational institutions, and interaction with the Indian diaspora.

As part of the UK visit, CM Soren will deliver a special lecture and participate in a dialogue session at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University -- marking a first for an Indian Chief Minister.

The state government said the international tour is expected to play a significant role in attracting investment to Jharkhand, boosting industrial activity, and generating employment. The delegation is scheduled to return to Jharkhand on January 25.