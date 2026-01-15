MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Roger Haenke has built a career defined by leadership, responsibility, and service across healthcare systems, academic institutions, and ordained ministry. His professional life spans more than four decades and reflects sustained work within complex organizations that required accountability, care, and long-term commitment to people and systems.

Roger Haenke began his career in ministry after completing graduate theological education and ordination in 1991. He served multiple parishes in North Dakota, where his responsibilities included pastoral care, preaching, education, and administration. These early roles required oversight of parish operations, budgeting, personnel management, and stewardship alongside direct support of individuals and families. From the beginning, Roger Haenke's work blended human care with organizational leadership.

After discernment, Roger Haenke transitioned from active Roman Catholic ministry into healthcare. He pursued nursing education and entered clinical practice before moving into administrative and leadership roles. His healthcare career expanded across pediatric specialty clinics, perinatal and neonatal services, senior care, community health programs, and hospital operations. Roger Haenke worked within large healthcare systems in Minnesota, Washington, and California, where he managed teams, budgets, regulatory requirements, and quality initiatives.

In San Diego, Roger Haenke held senior leadership roles at Sharp HealthCare, St. Paul's Senior Services, and Family Health Centers of San Diego. His work involved oversight of nursing operations, program development, staff training, compliance, and patient-centered care delivery. Roger Haenke guided teams through operational change while maintaining focus on safety, communication, and professional accountability. His leadership responsibilities required balancing organizational demands with the needs of patients, families, and staff.

Education remained central to Roger Haenke's career. He joined the faculty at San Diego State University, where he taught nursing leadership, financial management in healthcare systems, professional development, and community nursing. Roger Haenke's teaching emphasized real-world application, ethical leadership, and clarity in decision-making. He taught future nurses how systems function and how leadership choices affect patient care and team stability. Roger Haenke remained in this role until retiring from the university in 2025.

Alongside healthcare and education, Roger Haenke continued ordained ministry following further preparation and discernment. His parish roles in the San Diego region required preaching, pastoral care, formation, administration, and congregational leadership. Roger Haenke worked with congregations during periods of transition, supporting both individuals and governance structures. His ministry reflected the same leadership principles present in his healthcare and academic work. Presence, responsibility, and care within defined systems.

Throughout his career, Roger Haenke worked within institutions that depend on trust and structure. Hospitals, universities, and parishes each require leaders who understand systems and people. Roger Haenke's approach remained consistent. Listen carefully. Act responsibly. Support individuals within organizational realities.

As Roger Haenke enters a new chapter, his work is no longer centered on full-time institutional leadership. This transition reflects continuity rather than departure. His experience across healthcare, education, and ministry informs how he continues to engage with community life in San Diego. The focus is now on steady involvement shaped by decades of responsibility and service.

Roger Haenke's career stands as a record of leadership grounded in care, structure, and long-term commitment to people and institutions.