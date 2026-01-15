403
Kuwait PM, Vatican's Secretary Of State Hold Official Round Of Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the visiting Secretary of State of Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, held an official session of talks.
In a joint press statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the visit is part of celebrations marking the declaration of the Church of the Lady of Arabia in Ahmadi, in recognition of its status as the oldest Catholic church in Kuwait and the Gulf region.
The title was granted by Pope Leo XIV on June 28, 2025, in appreciation of the church's historical and spiritual significance.
It noted that this historic designation, the first of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula, reflects the unique role of the Church of the Lady of Arabia as the mother church in Kuwait, being the first Catholic church built in the country.
The original chapel was constructed in 1948, while the current church building was completed in 1957, with continued support from local donors.
The statement reaffirmed Kuwait's firm principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among religions, values that have been deeply rooted in the country since its founding and later enshrined in the Constitution.
It also highlighted that the occasion provides an opportunity to recall the historic visit of the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the Holy See on May 6, 2010, which marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations.
The statement added that the visit was part of a series of high-level exchanges, preceded by a visit in 2009 by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the former Prime Minister, and followed in 2015 by a visit from His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the late former Prime Minister.
It said the official celebration announcing the Minor Basilica status will be held in Ahmadi on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 am local time, and will be presided over by Cardinal Parolin.
The statement emphasized that the visit also aims to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between Kuwait and the Vatican, which have maintained diplomatic relations since 1968, when Kuwait became the first Gulf Cooperation Council country to establish diplomatic ties with the Vatican.
It concluded by noting that the visit reflects Kuwait's long-standing traditions of religious coexistence, which continue to distinguish the country within the Gulf region.
