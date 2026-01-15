403
Kuwait Joins Beijing Talks Preparing For 2Nd Arab-China Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi took part in Arab-Chinese talks held in Beijing to review preparations for the second Arab-China Summit, scheduled to take place in China in mid-2026.
The League of Arab States stated in a press release on Thursday a delegation of permanent representatives of member states, along with General Secretariat officials led by Iraq's Ambassador to the Arab League Qahtan Khalaf, met Chinese officials to discuss arrangements ahead of the summit.
The delegation met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu on the first day of the visit - held at China's invitation - where both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the statement said.
On the second day, the delegation held consultations with senior Chinese officials focused on summit preparations, it mentioned.
The visit, which runs until January 16, follows recommendations from the 20th meeting of senior officials of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum, held in Morocco in May 2025, which aims to exchange views on the summit's agenda and expected outcomes.
The program includes meetings in Beijing and Shanghai, and the Arab side expressed hope the visit will help shape a shared vision for the summit's concrete outcomes and strengthen Arab-Chinese cooperation. (end)
