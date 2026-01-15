$4.17 Bn Space Tourism Infrastructure Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Tourism Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The space tourism infrastructure market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by significant private and governmental investments in commercial spaceflight programs. With a forecasted increase in market size from $1.37 billion in 2025 to $1.72 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 25.5%, the industry is poised to reach $4.17 billion by 2030.

The rapid expansion is influenced by a variety of factors: the global expansion of commercial spaceport networks, the rising demand for orbital and suborbital tourism, and the strategic collaboration between aerospace companies and hospitality providers. Advanced technologies play a key role, with notable advancements in reusable launch vehicle technologies, life support systems, and astronaut training programs. Furthermore, the development of space habitats and improved safety systems are addressing the growing demand for space travel.

The market is further propelled by an increasing number of spacecraft due to escalating private sector investments that are fostering innovation and reducing launch costs. For instance, the European Space Agency reported a 17% rise in spacecraft launches in 2023 alone. As part of this growth, infrastructure developments such as launch and landing facilities are becoming essential for ensuring safe missions and enhanced passenger experiences.

Significant strides are being made within the space economy, expected to surge 9% annually, aiming to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. This momentum is driven by increased demand for satellite-based services and commercial human spaceflight, promoting economic growth and innovation within the broader space industry. Companies are focusing on suborbital flights as a means to improve cost efficiency and passenger safety, highlighted by Virgin Galactic Holdings' successful launch of commercial space tourism flights in June 2024.

Key players in the space tourism infrastructure market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, and Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., among others. North America stands as the largest market region, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific and Europe.

However, global trade relations and tariffs pose implications, affecting costs and supply chains, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. While these challenges are driving local innovations and cost-efficient solutions, they emphasize the need for critical updates and strategies within the market.

The comprehensive market research report offers an in-depth analysis, presenting statistics, market shares, trends, and insights necessary for thriving in the space tourism infrastructure industry. The report includes a complete perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios, essential for stakeholders navigating the fast-evolving sector.

Overall, the space tourism infrastructure market is set to transform with innovative offerings that promise exhilarating and safe experiences, propelling the industry into new dimensions of human exploration and adventure.

Contents:



Market characteristics: Defines and explains the market, analyzing key products, services, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis: A thorough overview of the value chain, discussing raw materials and supplier dynamics.

Trends and strategies: Examines how evolving technology like AI and digital transformation is reshaping the market landscape.

Regulatory and investment landscape: Explores regulatory frameworks, investment patterns, and government policies.

Market size: Historical and forecast data, considering variables like AI impact, geopolitical scenarios, and economic factors.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring.

Geographical analysis: Detailed breakdown by region, including recent shifts in supply chain dynamics in regions like Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Competitive landscape: Analysis of market shares, leading companies, and significant financial developments. Company scoring matrix: Ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Scope:

Market Coverage: Components include spaceports, spacecraft, ground facilities, and additional elements, segmented by service type (orbital, suborbital, lunar) and end-user (commercial, government).

Highlighted Companies:

A comprehensive list includes industry leaders like The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and up-and-coming firms such as Space Perspective Inc. and Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Key Attributes:

