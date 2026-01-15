$14.4 Bn Ground Support Equipment Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Support Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The ground support equipment (GSE) market continues its robust growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from $9.88 billion in 2025 to $10.73 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

This upward trend is largely driven by the surge in global air traffic, which fuels demand for essential equipment such as baggage tugs, belt loaders, and cargo loaders. The expansion of airport infrastructure also necessitates additional investments in ground power units and support fleets. Furthermore, there's a growing adoption of modern fuel trucks and lavatory service vehicles aimed at improving efficiency, alongside advancements in the safety and ergonomic design of pushback tractors, addressing ground handling efficacy. Additionally, expanding maintenance activities are bolstering demand for reliable GSE.

Looking forward, the GSE market is expected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is attributed to the increasing uptake of electric and low-emission GSE to align with sustainability goals. The integration of telematics and IoT for real-time equipment monitoring and the deployment of autonomous systems also contribute to operational efficiency. Noteworthy trends include the automation of baggage and cargo operations, electrification of GSE vehicles, predictive maintenance, and fleet management integration.

The burgeoning number of air passengers and heightened cargo transport further stimulate the GSE market. This growth is particularly prominent in the Asia-Pacific, with airlines reporting a 27% year-on-year demand increase as of mid-2024. Rising load factors and capacity expansion underscore this trend. Meanwhile, key industry players are focusing on innovative electric ground vehicles to gain a competitive edge. In October 2023, Webasto AG collaborated with JBT AeroTech to introduce AmpCart, a towable charging station enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of electric GSE on airport ramps. AmpCart exemplifies sustainable practices by offering a cost-effective solution to the GSE sector, reinforcing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.

April 2024 marked a strategic move by Rhinestahl Corporation through its acquisition of Hydro Systems, enhancing its market share and efficiency in tooling and support services. Hydro Systems brings expertise in hydraulic power solutions, pivotal in GSE operations.

Prominent companies in the field include John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., among others. North America currently holds the largest regional market share, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead growth through the forecast period. Observers note that fluctuating international trade dynamics and tariffs could impact the market by raising production costs, particularly for Asian and European manufacturers, while simultaneously fostering local manufacturing and innovation.

For a comprehensive overview, the ground support equipment market research report provides an in-depth analysis encompassing market size, regional shares, and key trends. It serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of the GSE industry. Major countries covered in the report include the USA, China, Germany, India, Japan, and the UK, among others.

Markets Covered:



Types: Powered and Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment

Power Sources: Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid Ground Support Equipment, Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV), Advanced Ground Support Equipment

Platforms: Commercial, Military Applications: Aircraft, Passenger, and Cargo Handling

Subsegments:



Powered Equipment: Electric Tugs, Battery-Powered Equipment, Hydraulic Equipment, Towbarless Tractors, Baggage Tractors, Cargo Loaders, Aircraft Refueling Trucks Non-Powered Equipment: Manual Tugs, Dollies, Chocks, Carts, Stairs, Ramps, Towbars, Hand Tools

Companies Mentioned: John Bean Technologies, Rheinmetall AG, Textron, among others.

Key Attributes:

