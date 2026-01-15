MLA Balamukundacharya Asks Honey Singh To Apologise For His 'Obscene Remarks', Warns His 'Loss Is Inevitable'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 15 (IANS) Reacting to the viral concert video of singer Honey Singh, in which he is seen making an inappropriate remark about Delhi's cold and misguiding the youth, MLA Balamukundacharya has taken offence and asked Honey Singh to accept his mistake and issue an apology over the remark, warning that he could otherwise face 'losses in the future'.

Talking to IANS, the MLA said,“Look, first of all, I want to say that among all singers and artists, this is the first time that a mistake or lapse has come to light involving Honey Singh ji. In the past too, he had sung certain songs of a similar nature, and people had opposed them then as well. Now, it has come to our notice through social media that he has said something against Sanatan Dharma.”

He added,“I would like to request him to accept his mistake and apologise. That would be the right thing to do. No one has the right to use abusive words or attempt to insult Sanatanis or any religion.”

He further said,“Those who oppose Sanatan Dharma or speak against it should look at history. In ancient times, many invaders came here, be it Babur, Ghazni, Yemenis, or the British. Those who tried to erase our Sanatan culture, what became of them? Today, even their lineages and families do not exist.”

“So those who try to destroy this culture, speak against it, or spread misinformation about it should understand that if they say such things, they will, in some way or the other, become liable for punishment,” he highlighted.

The MLA further asked Honey Singh to apologise to avoid facing dire consequences.“Therefore, I request Honey Singh ji to apologise for his mistake. I have myself seen him many times on social media offering prayers, performing puja, reciting scriptures, and doing abhishek of Lord Shiva. So if you have faith in Sanatan Dharma and, for whatever reason whether by speaking, hearing, or unintentionally you have said something wrong, then the one who asks for forgiveness is considered great.”

He added,“Apologising would be the best course of action. If he does not apologise, then since Sanatanis have been hurt and their sentiments wounded, they are distressed by this. In that case, they will pray to the Almighty, and it should be understood that somewhere or the other, harm or loss for him is inevitable. Thank you.”

For the uninitiated, the famous rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh invited controversy after he made an 'obscene' comment at his recent live concert in Delhi.

In the video, Honey Singh was seen saying,“Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!” (F***, Delhi's cold! In this weather, it's great fun to do it in the car. Have s** in the car in Delhi's cold. Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)

According to media reports, the 42 year-old was performing at Nanku and Karun's Delhi concert, which was held in the capital earlier this week.

The singer is yet to react to the controversy.

–IANS

rd/