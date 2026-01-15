Azerbaijan Prohibits Sharing Certain Types Of Information On Social Networks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The scope of information prohibited from being spread on the internet information resource has been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the law "On information, informatization, and information protection" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, the owner of an Internet information resource and its domain name or the user of an information and telecommunications network must not allow the placement of the following information prohibited from being released on that information resource (information and telecommunications network):

information on actions that, if publicly displayed, offend public morality or openly express disrespect for society, that is, on the utterance of immoral expressions or on gestures that create the impression of such content, or on the display of body parts in a manner contrary to human moral norms and national and spiritual values.