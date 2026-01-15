Azerbaijan Prohibits Sharing Certain Types Of Information On Social Networks
This issue is reflected in the amendments to the law "On information, informatization, and information protection" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the law, the owner of an Internet information resource and its domain name or the user of an information and telecommunications network must not allow the placement of the following information prohibited from being released on that information resource (information and telecommunications network):
-
information on actions that, if publicly displayed, offend
public morality or openly express disrespect for society, that is,
on the utterance of immoral expressions or on gestures that create
the impression of such content, or on the display of body parts in
a manner contrary to human moral norms and national and spiritual
values.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment