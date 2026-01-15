Azerbaijan Establishing Energy Efficiency Information System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Energy Efficiency Information System is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the law "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, the above system is intended to be established in accordance with international practice to control the implementation of the tasks set in order to achieve the goals and targets in the field of ensuring energy efficiency, as well as to report, monitor, and evaluate the measures taken and the results achieved.

The creation of an appropriate electronic platform is of great importance in terms of more efficient use of energy resources and implementation of the tasks facing the state in the field of energy efficiency, creating the opportunity for citizens to cooperate with relevant state bodies in the relevant field, as well as providing and obtaining necessary information.

The creation of the system should serve to increase the transparency of information in this field, increase the efficiency of public services, and effectively implement and monitor the legislation in the field of energy efficiency.

The information system will help to monitor the implementation of state policy in the field of energy efficiency, provide electronic services in the relevant field, and promptly receive performance indicators. Thus, applications will be accepted through the system to obtain a qualification certificate of an energy auditor, the system will reflect the register of energy auditors and energy audit organizations, and entities controlling energy production, supply, and consumption should post their reports.

The publicly accessible part of the information system is intended to include educational information on energy efficiency for the population, an energy-saving calculator, statistics on energy consumption, and so on.

The head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.