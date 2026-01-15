287 Buildings Remain Without Heat In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

She reminded that as of yesterday, more than 470 buildings remained without heating.“As of this morning, there are 287 such buildings. Energy companies are making extraordinary efforts. The heating situation is improving every day,” Pop said.

She emphasized that restoration work is ongoing around the clock.

According to Pop, there are about 1,300 emergency centers in each district, where people can warm up and charge their devices.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 9, the Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv, leaving 417,000 customers without electricity and 6,000 apartment buildings without heat. Seven districts of the city were affected by the attack. The most damage in the capital was on the left bank.