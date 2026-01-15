Tusk Responds To Trump's Words: It Is Russia That Rejected US Peace Plan, Not Ukraine
“It is Russia who rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Volodymyr Zelensky. The only Russian response was further missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. This is why the only solution is to strengthen pressure on Russia. And you all know it,” Tusk wrote.Read also: EU delays vote on trade agreement with US due to Trump's threats regarding Greenland
As reported by Ukrinform, in an interview with Reuters, Trump suggested that Putin is allegedly ready to end the nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine, while President Volodymyr Zelensky is more cautious about concluding an agreement.
Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to visit Moscow in the near future to meet with Russian President Putin.
