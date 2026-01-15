Tusk Responds To Trump's Words: It Is Russia That Rejected US Peace Plan, Not Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was written on the social network X by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine, but Ukraine's restrained position is standing in the way, according to Ukrinform.

“It is Russia who rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Volodymyr Zelensky. The only Russian response was further missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. This is why the only solution is to strengthen pressure on Russia. And you all know it,” Tusk wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, in an interview with Reuters, Trump suggested that Putin is allegedly ready to end the nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine, while President Volodymyr Zelensky is more cautious about concluding an agreement.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to visit Moscow in the near future to meet with Russian President Putin.

Photo: European Union