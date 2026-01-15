403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Princess Hind Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia on passing away of Princess Hind bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with his blessing and called for solace for the Royal family. (end)
bs
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with his blessing and called for solace for the Royal family. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment