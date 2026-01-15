Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Princess Hind Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz


2026-01-15 07:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia on passing away of Princess Hind bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with his blessing and called for solace for the Royal family. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

