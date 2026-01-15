J&K Govt Appoints Coordination And Liaison Officer For J&K Residents/Students In Iran

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 15 (IANS) The J&K government on Thursday nominated a coordination and liaison officer with agencies concerned for residents and students of the UT presently residing/studying in Iran.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Iran, Anil Sharma, JKAS, Additional Resident Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir government, New Delhi, is hereby designated for coordination and liaison with the concerned agencies in respect of residents and students presently residing/studying in Iran," an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

"The officer shall coordinate and liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the concerned embassy/consular authorities and other relevant agencies as may be required to facilitate information sharing, coordination and necessary interventions related to the safety, welfare and travel facilitation of the related matters of the residents/students of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in Iran."

There are dozens of students belonging to J&K studying different professional courses, including MBBS, in Iran. In addition, many pilgrims from J&K belonging to the Shia Muslim community are presently in Iran paying obeisance at places of reverence.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar on the issue.

"Just spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now", Abdullah said in a post on X.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Indian residents and students presently in Iran.

"Thousands of students from across the country including Kashmir are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety with anguished parents desperately worried about their children's safety. Urge @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return", she said in a post on X.