10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (January 14, 2026)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Liga MX delivered two tight signals as Chivas edged Juárez 1–0 and Cruz Azul beat Atlas 2–0. In winter ball, Águilas de Mexicali finally cracked Charros in the LMP semifinals, while the Dominican round robin saw Toros shut out Águilas and Escogido beat Gigantes again.
Venezuela's round robin swung on two headline results as Cardenales beat Bravos and Magallanes beat Caribes.
Brazil's Copinha knockout continued with Botafogo advancing, and Puerto Rico's final paused at 2–0 Santurce as the series prepared to shift to Ponce. Off the pitch, Héctor Herrera's return to MLS after a title year in Mexico became official.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. Chivas 1–0 FC Juárez, late winner keeps Guadalajara perfect
Key facts: The match stayed locked for most of the night, with few clean chances and two strong goalkeeping performances.
A Chivas penalty was initially given and then overturned after a VAR review flagged an offside in the buildup, keeping the tension high. Yael Padilla's late strike finally broke the deadlock and made it two wins from two for Chivas.
Why picked: In a short tournament, a second straight win changes the pressure map for the whole league.
2. Cruz Azul 2–0 Atlas, first win of the Clausura in a controlled night
Key facts: Cruz Azul handled the game without giving Atlas a path back into it once the lead arrived. Atlas struggled to create sustained danger and rarely forced emergency defending late.
The result put Cruz Azul back on track quickly after opening-week noise tends to build fast in Mexico City.
Why picked: It was the clearest“stabilizer” win among the clubs expected to challenge.
3. LMP semifinals: Águilas de Mexicali beat Charros 5–4 in Game 3
Key facts: Mexicali stole a one-run win in the first game of the series played on their home side of the bracket, cutting into Charros' early advantage.
The scoring stayed tight enough that one defensive play or one bullpen decision effectively decided the night. The win stopped the series from turning into a straight-line Charros run and forced a new set of pitching decisions for Game 4.
Why picked: It was the first real momentum swing in this semifinal and it arrived on the road shift.
4. LIDOM round robin: Toros 3–0 Águilas to take sole possession of second
Key facts: Toros won a pitching-first game and did the damage in a short, decisive stretch rather than by piling on late.
Águilas left runners and could not solve the late innings once Toros grabbed control. The result moved Toros alone into second place and tightened the path to the final with very few games left.
Why picked: A shutout at this stage is a standings event, not just a result.
5. LIDOM round robin: Escogido beat Gigantes 5–1 and moved within a step of the final
Key facts: Escogido won again and kept its lead at the top of the table comfortable. The game also reinforced the blunt reality of the round robin: Gigantes are out of routes, while Escogido are now playing for clinching scenarios rather than survival.
With only a handful of games left, every Escogido win reduces the number of“math outcomes” that can still hurt them.
Why picked: It was the clearest“first ticket to the final is nearly punched” signal of the day.
6. LVBP round robin: Cardenales beat Bravos 9–6 to reclaim the top spot
Key facts: Cardenales built an early cushion and then had to absorb multiple Bravos attempts to climb back into the game.
The swings mattered because both teams are fighting inside a short, high-leverage format where one bad week can end a season. By closing it out, Cardenales restored control of the standings and protected momentum.
Why picked: It was the day's biggest Venezuelan result in pure table impact.
7. LVBP round robin: Magallanes beat Caribes 4–1 and tightened the chase pack
Key facts: Magallanes won a lower-scoring game that favored clean pitching and error-free defense. Caribes had traffic but could not turn it into a multi-run inning, which is usually where these games flip.
The win matters because it prevents Caribes from building separation and keeps Magallanes alive in the standings race.
Why picked: In Venezuela's format, 4–1 wins are“quiet” on the scoreboard but loud in the table.
8. Copinha knockout: Botafogo U20 beat São José U20 1–0 and advanced
Key facts: Botafogo scored early and then spent most of the match protecting a narrow advantage under knockout pressure.
São José pushed for an equalizer, but the final third never opened into sustained high-quality chances. Advancing here matters because Copinha's later rounds concentrate scouts and attention on fewer teams, and Botafogo stayed in that funnel.
Why picked: It was a clean“one moment decides everything” Copinha knockout that moved a major academy forward.
9. Puerto Rico final: Santurce's 2–0 lead holds as the series pauses and shifts to Ponce
Key facts: Santurce went up 2–0 earlier in the week, putting Ponce into immediate chase mode in a best-of-nine final.
The series then entered a short pause due to scheduling logistics in San Juan, with the next block set to be played in Ponce. That pause matters because it changes pitching rest patterns and resets momentum pressure for the home side.
Why picked: Finals are often decided by rhythm and logistics as much as by talent.
10. Héctor Herrera returns to Houston Dynamo after a title year with Toluca
Key facts: Herrera signed back with Houston after spending 2025 in Liga MX with Toluca, where he was part of a championship season.
The deal runs through 2026 with an additional option beyond that, putting him back into a leadership role in MLS. The move is also a North America story: a Mexican star cycling between Liga MX success and MLS influence.
Why picked: It's a high-profile regional transfer that links Mexico and the U.S. soccer markets in one step.
