Zee 24 Taas Reinforces Editorial Excellence with ‘72 Hours | 72 Reporters | Non-Stop Coverage’ Across Maharashtra
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Zee 24 Taas, Maharashtra’s most trusted Marathi news channel, is set to deliver its most intensive election coverage yet with a powerful new initiative — 72 Hours | 72 Reporters | Non-Stop Coverage. As municipal elections unfold across the state, Zee 24 Taas will bring viewers uninterrupted, ground-level reporting for 72 continuous hours. A dedicated team of 72 reporters will be deployed across every nook and corner of Maharashtra, polling locations, counting centres, and key political hotspots to ensure real-time updates without a break. The coverage will span polling, counting, and result trends, ensuring uninterrupted reporting through every critical phase of the election process.
Zee 24 Taas has led election coverage from the front, bringing every major political leader and decision-maker to the studio through the course of the campaign. This special broadcast marks the culmination of that Maha Coverage with the Maharashtra’s No. 1 Election Team, bringing together the channel’s strongest panelists, most credible experts, and its sharpest analysis. Viewers will get clear perspective beyond the numbers, with insights that explain what each development truly means on the ground, as it happens.
Highlighting the channel’s on-ground approach and editorial focus, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor, Zee 24 Taas, said, “Election coverage demands presence, persistence, and perspective. With 72 reporters on the ground for 72 continuous hours, our team is committed to capturing real voices and real issues from across Maharashtra. This non-stop coverage is about giving viewers timely, verified information and helping them understand what is unfolding beyond headlines and results.”
Through 72 Hours | 72 Reporters | Non-Stop Coverage, Zee 24 Taas continues to strengthen its promise of delivering journalism that is rooted in communities, driven by facts, and focused on empowering citizens with timely and reliable information.
