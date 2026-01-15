Zelluna ASA: Approval And Publication Of Prospectus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 15 January 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Zelluna ASA (“ Zelluna” or the“ Company”) on 3 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement of 5,500,000 new shares and the allocation of 315,639 new shares in the retail offering carried out via the PrimaryBid platform (collectively, the " New Shares ").

The Company has prepared a prospectus for the listing of New Shares. The prospectus has today been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will be made available at the Company's website .

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email:...

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Anders Tuv, Chairman, Zelluna ASA

Email:...

Phone: +47 982 06 826