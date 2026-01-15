Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelluna ASA: Approval And Publication Of Prospectus


2026-01-15 06:31:19
Oslo, 15 January 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Zelluna ASA (“ Zelluna” or the“ Company”) on 3 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement of 5,500,000 new shares and the allocation of 315,639 new shares in the retail offering carried out via the PrimaryBid platform (collectively, the " New Shares ").

The Company has prepared a prospectus for the listing of New Shares. The prospectus has today been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will be made available at the Company's website .

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email:...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Anders Tuv, Chairman, Zelluna ASA
Email:...
Phone: +47 982 06 826


