Zelluna ASA: Approval And Publication Of Prospectus
Oslo, 15 January 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Zelluna ASA (“ Zelluna” or the“ Company”) on 3 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement of 5,500,000 new shares and the allocation of 315,639 new shares in the retail offering carried out via the PrimaryBid platform (collectively, the " New Shares ").
The Company has prepared a prospectus for the listing of New Shares. The prospectus has today been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will be made available at the Company's website .
For further information, please contact:
Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email:...
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Anders Tuv, Chairman, Zelluna ASA
Email:...
Phone: +47 982 06 826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment