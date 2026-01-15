403
China Denounces France’s "Spy" Accusations
(MENAFN) Beijing lashed out Thursday against what it called fabricated espionage accusations following France's detention of an academic accused of granting a Chinese delegation access to restricted facilities.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged lacking detailed knowledge of the incident but firmly rejected allegations of Chinese intelligence operations.
"As a matter of principle, we have always opposed the hyping up of so-called 'Chinese espionage' claims and the smearing of China," Mao told a news conference in Beijing.
Le Figaro, a Paris-based daily, reported that authorities charged a French professor from a Bordeaux university engineering institute with facilitating a Chinese delegation's access to "sensitive sites" in what prosecutors describe as a potential espionage operation, the Paris prosecutor's office announced Wednesday.
Security officials classified portions of the institute as a "restricted area" in 2019.
Prosecutors filed charges including "providing information to a foreign power" and "colluding with a foreign power."
Convictions on these charges could result in prison terms reaching 15 years alongside financial penalties.
Authorities released the professor under judicial oversight pending further investigation.
