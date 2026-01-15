403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Orders Expulsion of UK Diplomat Over Spy Accusations
(MENAFN) Moscow authorities have ordered the expulsion of a British Embassy official accused of intelligence activity, Russia's Foreign Ministry declared Thursday.
Officials called in Danae Dholakia, the deputy head of Britain's diplomatic representation in Russia, to register a formal complaint regarding alleged espionage ties of an embassy staff member, the ministry announced.
"On January 15, the acting charge d'affaires of the United Kingdom in Russia, D. Dholakia, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, where a firm protest was lodged in connection with information received by Russian competent authorities regarding the affiliation of one of the diplomatic staff of the embassy with British intelligence services," the ministry said.
The accused official has been given a 14-day window to exit Russian territory, authorities stated.
"Danae Dholakia was informed that, taking this into account and in accordance with Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the accreditation of this individual is being revoked," the ministry noted.
Russian officials reaffirmed Moscow's position that it "will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers on Russian territory" and stressed that "Russia's unwavering stance on this issue will continue to be implemented in accordance with the interests of our country's national security."
The ministry issued a stark warning: any provocative response from London would be met with an equivalent "mirror" action.
A parallel statement from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed counterintelligence operatives had unmasked a covert British intelligence agent: "in the course of counterintelligence work, has identified an undeclared employee of British intelligence services, Davis Gareth Samuel, born on August 8, 1980, who was sent to Russia under the cover of the position of Second Secretary of the Administrative and Household Department of the British Embassy in Moscow."
Following these discoveries, the Foreign Ministry—coordinating with security bodies—cancelled Davis Gareth Samuel's diplomatic credentials and ordered his departure within two weeks, the FSB reported.
"The FSB of Russia will continue to counter the activities of foreign intelligence services by all available means," the security service emphasized.
The FSB also released photographic documentation of the implicated British official.
Officials called in Danae Dholakia, the deputy head of Britain's diplomatic representation in Russia, to register a formal complaint regarding alleged espionage ties of an embassy staff member, the ministry announced.
"On January 15, the acting charge d'affaires of the United Kingdom in Russia, D. Dholakia, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, where a firm protest was lodged in connection with information received by Russian competent authorities regarding the affiliation of one of the diplomatic staff of the embassy with British intelligence services," the ministry said.
The accused official has been given a 14-day window to exit Russian territory, authorities stated.
"Danae Dholakia was informed that, taking this into account and in accordance with Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the accreditation of this individual is being revoked," the ministry noted.
Russian officials reaffirmed Moscow's position that it "will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers on Russian territory" and stressed that "Russia's unwavering stance on this issue will continue to be implemented in accordance with the interests of our country's national security."
The ministry issued a stark warning: any provocative response from London would be met with an equivalent "mirror" action.
A parallel statement from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed counterintelligence operatives had unmasked a covert British intelligence agent: "in the course of counterintelligence work, has identified an undeclared employee of British intelligence services, Davis Gareth Samuel, born on August 8, 1980, who was sent to Russia under the cover of the position of Second Secretary of the Administrative and Household Department of the British Embassy in Moscow."
Following these discoveries, the Foreign Ministry—coordinating with security bodies—cancelled Davis Gareth Samuel's diplomatic credentials and ordered his departure within two weeks, the FSB reported.
"The FSB of Russia will continue to counter the activities of foreign intelligence services by all available means," the security service emphasized.
The FSB also released photographic documentation of the implicated British official.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment