Ranbir Kapoor: From Ganesh Utsav To Voting Day, BMC Always Makes Good Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has lauded the BMC for making good facilities at the voting booths ensuring smooth voting process on BMC elections on January 15.

The actor who arrived at the voting booth to cast his vote as a responsible citizen, highlighted how the BMC has always made good arrangements, be it Ganesh Utsav or voting day.

“I want to thank the BMC. Year after year, whether it is during Ganpati Utsav or election time, they ensure good facilities and arrangements are made for the public. We should be grateful and appreciate their efforts,” said Ranbir.

The actor also urged people to vote instead of complain and make a difference to the society.

“I believe that everyone living in India has a responsibility to vote, especially during elections. We complain throughout the year about issues in our country and our city, but voting is our right and duty as citizens. People should step out and cast their vote,” said the actor.

Ranbir was seen dressed in a chequered shirt and white pants, and sporting his glares, looked handsome as ever. He was also seen interacting with the paparazzi and also shook hands and obliged for selfies with the volunteers present at the voting booth.

A while ago, actor Vicky Kaushal was also spotted arriving at a polling booth to cast his vote on BMC election day. Dressed in a light blue denim shirt and a black cap, the new father kept it simple and casual as he stepped out to fulfil his civic duty.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who casted her vote, had taken to her social media account to highlight the issues prevailing in Mumbai, asking people to show up for vote and make a difference.

Sharing a picture of herself with her finger inked, Soha wrote on her social media account,“Dug up roads. Senseless construction. Traffic jams. Pollution. This is your time to vote Mumbai, not just complain #makeadifference #bmc #municipalelections #vote #everyvotecounts.”