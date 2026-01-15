403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France And Germany Join Sweden And Norway In Deploying Soldiers To Greenland
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Denmark has pulled in European allies for a Greenland security exercise as President Donald Trump renews demands for U.S. control of the island.
The first deployments appear small and technical, but the political message is large: borders inside NATO are not up for bargaining.
The U.S. already operates a strategic base in Greenland and holds broad rights under a 1951 defense agreement, making annexation unnecessary for security goals.
Greenland rarely sits at the center of global politics. Most days, it is discussed as ice, shipping routes, or mineral promise. This week it became something else: a live test of how far rhetoric can go before alliances start moving pieces on the board.
Denmark, backed by France, Sweden, Norway, and Germany, said it would host allied military personnel in Greenland under a Danish-led exercise called Operation Arctic Endurance.
The public framing is careful. Sweden's prime minister said several officers would arrive to help plan the next steps of the exercise.
Germany 's defense ministry described a fact-finding effort to explore possible contributions, including maritime surveillance. The details point to small teams, not battalions. But the timing makes the intent hard to miss.
Trump's Greenland push rattles Europe
Trump has again argued that Greenland should be under U.S. control, calling the island“vital” to national security and linking it to his“Golden Dome” missile-defense idea.
He has mocked Denmark's ability to secure the territory and suggested the United States could achieve its aims through purchase-or, in darker hints, coercion.
That kind of language changes calculations in Copenhagen and across northern Europe, even if no one expects an imminent clash.
The story behind the story is that Washington already has what most strategists want from Greenland without changing the map.
The United States runs Pituffik Space Base in the far north and operates under a 1951 defense agreement that gives it broad room to function and expand.
If the goal is early warning, Arctic reach, and deterrence, it can be pursued by strengthening existing arrangements, not rewriting sovereignty.
Diplomacy is now racing to keep pace. On January 14, Denmark 's and Greenland's foreign ministers were expected in Washington for talks with senior U.S. officials.
Meanwhile, online platforms are amplifying official posts and clipped commentary, turning a complex legal and security question into a viral tug-of-war.
Why this matters abroad is simple: if internal alliance borders become negotiable by pressure, the rules that keep Europe stable weaken-and the Arctic's slow militarization speeds up, with higher risks of accident and miscalculation.
Denmark has pulled in European allies for a Greenland security exercise as President Donald Trump renews demands for U.S. control of the island.
The first deployments appear small and technical, but the political message is large: borders inside NATO are not up for bargaining.
The U.S. already operates a strategic base in Greenland and holds broad rights under a 1951 defense agreement, making annexation unnecessary for security goals.
Greenland rarely sits at the center of global politics. Most days, it is discussed as ice, shipping routes, or mineral promise. This week it became something else: a live test of how far rhetoric can go before alliances start moving pieces on the board.
Denmark, backed by France, Sweden, Norway, and Germany, said it would host allied military personnel in Greenland under a Danish-led exercise called Operation Arctic Endurance.
The public framing is careful. Sweden's prime minister said several officers would arrive to help plan the next steps of the exercise.
Germany 's defense ministry described a fact-finding effort to explore possible contributions, including maritime surveillance. The details point to small teams, not battalions. But the timing makes the intent hard to miss.
Trump's Greenland push rattles Europe
Trump has again argued that Greenland should be under U.S. control, calling the island“vital” to national security and linking it to his“Golden Dome” missile-defense idea.
He has mocked Denmark's ability to secure the territory and suggested the United States could achieve its aims through purchase-or, in darker hints, coercion.
That kind of language changes calculations in Copenhagen and across northern Europe, even if no one expects an imminent clash.
The story behind the story is that Washington already has what most strategists want from Greenland without changing the map.
The United States runs Pituffik Space Base in the far north and operates under a 1951 defense agreement that gives it broad room to function and expand.
If the goal is early warning, Arctic reach, and deterrence, it can be pursued by strengthening existing arrangements, not rewriting sovereignty.
Diplomacy is now racing to keep pace. On January 14, Denmark 's and Greenland's foreign ministers were expected in Washington for talks with senior U.S. officials.
Meanwhile, online platforms are amplifying official posts and clipped commentary, turning a complex legal and security question into a viral tug-of-war.
Why this matters abroad is simple: if internal alliance borders become negotiable by pressure, the rules that keep Europe stable weaken-and the Arctic's slow militarization speeds up, with higher risks of accident and miscalculation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment