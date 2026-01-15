Power Outages In Two Regions Caused By Russian Attacks, Restrictions Occur In Kyiv And Odesa Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy

“The most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Network restrictions are in place in the capital region, which means that the previously introduced hourly power cut schedules are temporarily not being applied. A return to the predicted schedules will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes,” the statement said.

In addition, network restrictions remain in place in the Odesa region following previous Russian attacks. Energy companies continue to repair the damaged infrastructure.

At night, the Russians again attacked the energy infrastructure, resulting in power outages for customers in the Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. Emergency repair work is continuing wherever the security situation allows.

Due to adverse weather conditions, seven settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions remain without power. Repair crews from the regional power company are working to restore damaged lines.

Customers in frontline and border regions remain without power for extended periods due to hostilities in Ukraine. The situation is particularly challenging here, as ongoing hostilities complicate the restoration of the power supply.

As reported, as of the evening of January 14, following large-scale shelling by Russian forces on January 9, 40 buildings in Kyiv remained without electricity and 471 without heating.

