Uddhav Thackeray Demands Suspension Of SEC Commissioner Over Voter-List 'Errors', 'Erasable' Ink

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the State Election Commission. Accusing the Commission of significant irregularities in the voter lists, including duplicate entries and the use of "erasable ink", Thackeray questioned the very integrity of the poll body and demanded that the State Election Commissioner be suspended and questioned.

After casting his vote along with his family for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Thackeray addressed the media and said, "The Mumbai Municipal elections are being held after a long gap of nine years. What exactly were the Election Commissioner, officers, and staff doing during this period?" Thackeray asked.

Demanding accountability, he stated, "There must be a clarification on what the Election Commissioner receives a salary for. They should declare their daily work reports to the public."

He added that the action should be taken against the entire staff of the SEC. He accused the State Election Commissioner of acting as an agent for the ruling BJP and the Shinde faction. Thackeray pointed out that since the start of polling this morning, reports of chaos have been streaming in from Mumbai and other cities across the state.

“Large numbers of voters found their names deleted from the rolls. The issue of duplicate entries remains unresolved despite repeated complaints. Allegations surfaced that the ink applied to voters' fingers can be easily wiped off, potentially allowing for multiple voting. This confusion is endless," he remarked, slamming the SEC for failing to conduct a seamless election despite the years of preparation time available.

He alleged that because Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP foresee their defeat, they are resorting to such tactics to manipulate the election.

MNS President Raj Thackeray also echoed similar concerns, targeting the SEC over the use of marker pens instead of traditional indelible ink.“The marker ink vanishes if you apply sanitiser. Is this the 'development' we are seeing? Wipe the ink and vote again?" Raj Thackeray questioned sarcastically. He also raised concerns about a new counting machine called 'PADU', alleging that no political party was briefed on its functioning.

Leaders like Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) have also expressed doubts over the election process, citing reports of EVM malfunctions and the ink issue.

However, CM Devendra Fadnavis and other ruling leaders dismissed these allegations, claiming that the opposition is making excuses because they are staring at an imminent defeat. In response to the rising controversy, the State Election Commission clarified that intentionally wiping off the ink to attempt multiple voting is a legal offence, and strict action will be taken against such individuals.

“The Commission maintains that the claims regarding the ink being easily erasable are unfounded and that the voting process is proceeding transparently,” it said.

Despite the technical grievances, Uddhav Thackeray urged citizens to step out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. He emphasised that a high voter turnout is essential to "protect democracy" against administrative failures and potential manipulation.