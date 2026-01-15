Union Home Secretary Holds Meeting With J&K L-G, Chairs Joint Security Review Meeting In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Jan 15 (IANS) Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, on Thursday held a meeting with J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, wherein the security situation, anti-terror operations, and operational preparedness were discussed.

The Union Home Secretary also chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Convention Centre on the Canal Road here.

It was attended by the Intelligence Bureau Director (IB), Tapan Deka, the BSF Director General, Praveen Kumar, the CRPF chief, P, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior military, police, civil, and intelligence officers.

Security forces are engaged in massive anti-terror operations, especially in high-altitude areas and forest belts across Jammu, where nearly three dozen terrorists, including Pakistani nationals, are believed to be hiding after infiltrating into the region more than two years ago.

There has also been a spurt in drone activity along the International Border (IB) and the line of control (LoC), with intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting to infiltrate under the cover of dense fog.

Officials said that the meeting reviewed heightened operational security in hilly areas, the overall security situation, and assessed ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders.

Border security management, security enhancement in the hills of Jammu, and inter-agency coordination were also reviewed.

Earlier, Govind Mohan had a meeting with the Lt. Governor at the Lok Bhawan in the morning.

Officials said wide-ranging security, operations and development-related issues in J&K were discussed during the meeting.

"They discussed and reviewed the current security situation in the twin regions of Kashmir and Jammu, the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Valley and the hilly areas of the Jammu region and the operational preparedness of the joint security grid. Inter-agency coordination among the police, paramilitary forces, the army and intelligence agencies was also discussed," an official said.

"Issues related to enhanced security measures in the hilly areas of Jammu in view of recent activities were also reviewed," the official added.

The visit by the Union Home Secretary comes a week after the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, directed the security forces to continue operations targeting terrorist infrastructure, their overground workers (OGWs) and terror financing in a mission mode approach.

The Home Secretary is flying back to New Delhi today after concluding his 2-day visit to J&K.