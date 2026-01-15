403
ONS: UK Economy Grows By 0.3 Pct Last Nov.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The British economy grew by 0.3 percent last November, following a 0.1 percent monthly growth in October, with the improvement attributed to progress in the services sector, said official statistics released on Thursday.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) report, the growth in the services sector, representing 79 percent of the total of UK economic activity, which rose from minus 0.3 percent in October to 0.3 percent the following month.
This growth in the services sector was witnessed in seven of the 14 sectors, including in science, technology, and industry, it added.
The ONS went on to say that the production sector witnessed a 1.1 percent growth monthly, benefiting from improved industrial production, while the construction sector decreased by 1.3 percent in the same period.
The British Treasury commented on the report, saying that the government will continue its plans to develop the economy and improve workersآ' class incomes via increasing investments in infrastructure projects and necessary reforms. (end)
