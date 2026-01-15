403
Egypt Talks To Iran, US, Oman, France To De-Escalate Tension In Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Egypt said Thursday it held contacts with Iran, the US, Oman and France in yet another bid to de-escalate tension in the region and reach a political settlement that would contribute to regional security and stability.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulaaty, acting upon instructions of President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, talked over the phone with Foreign Ministers of France, jean-Noel Barrot, Oman's Bader Al-Busaeedi, Iran's Abbas Aragchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The top diplomats affirmed importance of de-escalation in order to prevent the region from slipping into instability and chaos, it said.
They also called for creating suitable atmosphere to reach diplomatic solutions and political settlements supporting security and stability in the region.
The senior officials, said the statement, also discussed implementation of the second phase of the Gaza agreement, including start of mandate of the Palestinian technocrat committee, deployment of an international stability force to monitor the ceasefire, withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza and paving way for reconstruction. (end)
