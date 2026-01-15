403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, Philippines Vow Closer Security Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Philippine counterpart Maria Theresa Lazaro agreed Thursday to strengthen security cooperation in response to an increasingly challenging regional security environment, the Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Manila, Lazaro said the Philippines seeks to expand cooperation with Japan in a wide range of areas, the ministry said in a press release.
Motegi responded that he hopes to further advance bilateral ties, stressing that as the regional security environment grows more challenging, the value of a free and open Indo-Pacific grounded in the rule of law has increased.
He said Japan intends to deepen cooperation with the Philippines, which he noted plays an important role in realizing that vision.
The two ministers shared grave concerns over continuing and intensifying unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas, and agreed to maintain close coordination in response.
They also confirmed the importance of deepening Japan-US-Philippines cooperation alongside bilateral efforts, and agreed on advancing concrete collaboration, including in maritime security, as the regional environment remains severe.
Motegi and Lazaro also signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement enabling Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military to provide each other with supplies and services.
The two ministers welcomed the strengthening security foundation following the entry into force last year of the bilateral Reciprocal Access Agreement, which facilitates joint training and operations.
In addition, the two countries concluded documents under Japan's official security assistance program to build storage facilities and slipways for Philippine Navy patrol craft. (end)
mk
During their meeting in Manila, Lazaro said the Philippines seeks to expand cooperation with Japan in a wide range of areas, the ministry said in a press release.
Motegi responded that he hopes to further advance bilateral ties, stressing that as the regional security environment grows more challenging, the value of a free and open Indo-Pacific grounded in the rule of law has increased.
He said Japan intends to deepen cooperation with the Philippines, which he noted plays an important role in realizing that vision.
The two ministers shared grave concerns over continuing and intensifying unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas, and agreed to maintain close coordination in response.
They also confirmed the importance of deepening Japan-US-Philippines cooperation alongside bilateral efforts, and agreed on advancing concrete collaboration, including in maritime security, as the regional environment remains severe.
Motegi and Lazaro also signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement enabling Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military to provide each other with supplies and services.
The two ministers welcomed the strengthening security foundation following the entry into force last year of the bilateral Reciprocal Access Agreement, which facilitates joint training and operations.
In addition, the two countries concluded documents under Japan's official security assistance program to build storage facilities and slipways for Philippine Navy patrol craft. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment