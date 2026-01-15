Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund Expands Reach In 2025
He noted that the majority of these payments were directed to labor pensions, accounting for 74% of the total, while 14% were allocated to other social benefits.
“Last year, over 7 billion manat ($4.12 billion) in payments were made from the SSPF's accounts. Social payments to the population increased by 622 million manat ($365.8 million) compared to the previous year. In total, the Fund's expenditures reached 7.51 billion manat ($4.42 billion), while revenues amounted to 6.5 billion manat ($3.82 billion),” Mirzayev said.
