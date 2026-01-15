Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund Expands Reach In 2025

2026-01-15 05:09:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan provided monthly social payments totaling 803 million manat ($472.3 million) to 1.7 million citizens in 2025, the fund's chairperson, Zaka Mirzayev, said at a press conference in Baku reviewing the results of 2025 and outlining goals for 2026, Trend reports.

He noted that the majority of these payments were directed to labor pensions, accounting for 74% of the total, while 14% were allocated to other social benefits.

“Last year, over 7 billion manat ($4.12 billion) in payments were made from the SSPF's accounts. Social payments to the population increased by 622 million manat ($365.8 million) compared to the previous year. In total, the Fund's expenditures reached 7.51 billion manat ($4.42 billion), while revenues amounted to 6.5 billion manat ($3.82 billion),” Mirzayev said.

